1060 Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 138,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Golden Entertainment makes up about 4.7% of 1060 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 161,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,372. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.53.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

