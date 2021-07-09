1060 Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

1060 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for 1.6% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,501,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 99,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,046,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $27.68. 42,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.48.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 110.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. Insiders have sold 20,654 shares of company stock valued at $877,269 in the last ninety days.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

