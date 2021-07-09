104,412 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 104,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.