10,370 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Acquired by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after acquiring an additional 295,743 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $4,901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Jr. Majoros sold 432,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $15,626,573.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

