10,000 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.66.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

HA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.