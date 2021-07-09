$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to post $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.00. 464,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.10. Aravive has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 31.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

