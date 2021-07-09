$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $219.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.