$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $992.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.55.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,161,000 after acquiring an additional 266,947 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,086. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.46.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

