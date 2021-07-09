$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $963.50 million and the highest is $1.07 billion. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. ASGN’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

ASGN stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,299. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

