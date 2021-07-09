$0.82 EPS Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $15,492,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

