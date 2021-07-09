$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.67. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 954,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,994. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.