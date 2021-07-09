$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,976. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

