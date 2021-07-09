$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Primis Financial posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 637 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,976. The firm has a market cap of $362.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.