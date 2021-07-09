$0.19 EPS Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Penumbra reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEN opened at $273.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.81. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,707.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

