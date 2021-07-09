-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,937.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,123 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,371 in the last three months. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Fastly by 34,442.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.76. Fastly has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

