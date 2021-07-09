$0.15 EPS Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $777,039 in the last 90 days. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Repay during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,527. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

