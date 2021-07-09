-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 88.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 251,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,808. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $225.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.36.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925 over the last ninety days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beam Global by 480.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.