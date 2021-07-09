$0.10 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of HBM stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $9.60.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
