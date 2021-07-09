$0.05 EPS Expected for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $256.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. 5.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iteris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Iteris by 11.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 2.0% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 53.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,391 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.