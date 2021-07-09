$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.92.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.