$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.06). Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 53.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,038,000 after buying an additional 155,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,723,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,514,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth about $4,372,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.42.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

