Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.78. Zymergen shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 1,375 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($6.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($4.84). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

