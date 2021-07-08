Zuflo Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Zuflo Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $20,283.67 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

ZFL is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. The official website for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

