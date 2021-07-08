zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €320.00 by Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €320.00 ($376.47) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on zooplus in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €233.50 ($274.71).

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €282.40 ($332.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67. zooplus has a 1 year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a 1 year high of €282.00 ($331.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €249.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

