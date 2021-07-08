ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1,289.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 262,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $12,558,013.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,013.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,748,461 shares of company stock valued at $316,842,742 over the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

