ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C Sells 95,056 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 95,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $5,042,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Management L.L.C also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 74,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $3,977,555.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 375,453 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $19,786,373.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 21,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,118,000.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $119,646.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.58. 626,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,739. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,289.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,992,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,448,000. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.88.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

