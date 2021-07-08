Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

