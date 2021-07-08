Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.