Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to “Hold”

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

VNE stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Veoneer during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Veoneer by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

