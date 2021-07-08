Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Buy

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of PUBM traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.10. 2,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,016. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 71.96. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $73,217.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,483 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,582.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

