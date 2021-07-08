Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to “Hold”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $83.42 on Thursday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,673. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

