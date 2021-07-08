Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

ESRT opened at $11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114,595 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,161,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,534 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 90.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

