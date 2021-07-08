Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to “Hold”

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CVLT. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 257,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.04. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.03, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $267,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,981,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

