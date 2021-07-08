Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Long-term and fixed-fee liquified natural gas (LNG) contracts with clients provide Cheniere Partners with a steady revenue source. With demand for LNG likely to grow gradually in the long term as most of the industries around the globe are looking for ways to decrease emissions, the partnership can make massive profits from its export facility. On top of that, Cheniere Partners' cost-containment efforts are admirable. Reduced operating and maintenance costs are boosting its bottom line. Overall, with the gradual reopening of economies due to the massive rollout of coronavirus vaccines, the demand for LNG fuel is ramping up. Thus, having ownership interests in five operational liquefaction Trains and with Train 6 likely to be operational by the first half of 2022, the partnership is well-poised to capitalize on the growing LNG demand.”

CQP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 676.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

