Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Sell

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $490.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.27 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Metals (SMTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.