Zacks Investment Research Lowers Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,627. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

