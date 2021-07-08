Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $89.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,524 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at $3,613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

