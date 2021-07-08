Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

ATRA stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.45. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Yarema bought 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,304.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,460.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $284,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

