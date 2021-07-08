Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Hold

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $521.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,295,720 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

