Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMB Financial stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In related news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,108,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

