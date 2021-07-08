Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PIRS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

PIRS stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.16. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,747.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 810,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 128,183 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

