Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 159.18%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after buying an additional 2,589,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,016,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNNT stock remained flat at $$6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 7,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,736. The company has a market cap of $453.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

