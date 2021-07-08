Zacks: Brokerages Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $5,139,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,922. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $827.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $18.35.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

