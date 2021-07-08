Zacks: Brokerages Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.89) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of CONN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,525. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $733.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

In related news, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $78,650.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,710.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,528. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Conn’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 88,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Conn’s by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

