Zacks: Brokerages Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will announce earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.63. BancorpSouth Bank reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXS. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

BXS stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,925. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

