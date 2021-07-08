Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPST opened at $117.40 on Monday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $191.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.34.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

