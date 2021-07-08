Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OPBK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 67,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,283. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.