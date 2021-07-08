Zacks: Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Brokerages forecast that iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iQIYI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. iQIYI posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iQIYI.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iQIYI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iQIYI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 425,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

