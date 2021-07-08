Zacks: Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post $1.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will report earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.01. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

FSBW stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.47. 9,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $289.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

