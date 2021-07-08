Zacks: Analysts Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $57.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.90 million to $58.60 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $45.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $226.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.60 million to $228.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.05 million, with estimates ranging from $227.50 million to $228.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after buying an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 39.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.45. 20,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

