Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to report sales of $94.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.84 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $378.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

